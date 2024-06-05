Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank OZK’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.9 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

