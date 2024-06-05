Analysts Offer Predictions for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$4.20 on Monday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$384.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.05.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 127.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

