Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $176.88

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.44.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.59.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.