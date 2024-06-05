Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $176.88

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

