Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $62.60

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
ATI Company Profile
ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
Read More
