Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $62.60

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

