Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $214.67

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.67.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.40. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

