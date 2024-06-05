Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $97.67

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 942,392 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,429,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

