Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $5.69

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Institutional Trading of UWM

UWM Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $6,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 322,021 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.53 million, a PE ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.65. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.