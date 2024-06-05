Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $5.69

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.
UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.53 million, a PE ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.65. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
