Analyzing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and NSTS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $296.48 million 1.17 $40.81 million $0.25 21.60 NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.80 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -10.99

Profitability

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kearny Financial and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 4.80% 4.05% 0.44% NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kearny Financial and NSTS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

