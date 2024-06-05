Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading 9.9% Higher

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Approximately 2,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 46,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Anemoi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.