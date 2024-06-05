Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 5,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,415. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

