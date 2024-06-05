Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 1.3%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). Approximately 128,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 84,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

See Also

