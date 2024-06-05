Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.02 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $446.92 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,156.61 or 0.99853525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00110438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04352705 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $14,926,140.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

