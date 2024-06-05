Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 663 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,864,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,152,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

