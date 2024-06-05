Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 810 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,583,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 38.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 366,660 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $6,741,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 5,483,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,910. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

