Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 54,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

