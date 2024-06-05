Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of CTS worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CTS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 127,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,335 shares of company stock worth $3,248,248. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

