Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,057 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,311,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 2,266,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

