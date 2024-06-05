Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

