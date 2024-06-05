Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. 89,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,801. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $159.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.