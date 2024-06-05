Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 1,486,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,839. The company has a market cap of $546.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

