Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

ACGL stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,689 shares of company stock worth $8,464,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

