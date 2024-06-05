Argan (AGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
Argan Stock Performance
AGX stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Insider Activity at Argan
In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $500,512.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.
