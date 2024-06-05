argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Armistice Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 1.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $120,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,990. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.56. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

