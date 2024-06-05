Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 584 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $175,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

