Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 584 Shares

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $175,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.