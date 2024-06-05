Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 22,000 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Xencor worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 69,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,720 shares of company stock worth $134,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

