Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 400,123 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,123 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises about 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Immunovant worth $60,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 6,108.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,929 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 30.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,596,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 158,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

