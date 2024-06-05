Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $13,678,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 2,303,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.