Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.12% of T Stamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IDAI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 88,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. T Stamp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

T Stamp Profile

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 166.15% and a negative return on equity of 236.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

