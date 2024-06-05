Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 170,000 PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PainReform Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. PainReform Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

