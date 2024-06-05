Armistice Capital LLC Buys 4,399 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

Capri stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 228,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

