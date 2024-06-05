Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 62,211 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $7.19 on Wednesday, reaching $305.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,283. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.90.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

