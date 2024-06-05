Armistice Capital LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,570 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 769,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

