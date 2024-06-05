Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.21. 269,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

