Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
Insulet Stock Performance
PODD stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.21. 269,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
