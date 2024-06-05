Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,414 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 103.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 109.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 173,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,593. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

