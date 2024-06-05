Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 28,488 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,896 shares of company stock worth $1,934,990. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS remained flat at $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,511. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

