Armistice Capital LLC Sells 1,064,285 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064,285 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.38% of Terran Orbital worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLAP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 223,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 293,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

