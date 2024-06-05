Armistice Capital LLC Sells 11,471 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for about 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of Freshpet worth $69,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Freshpet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock worth $1,307,811. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. 125,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 732.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.