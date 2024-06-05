Armistice Capital LLC Sells 140,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MacroGenics worth $43,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 437,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $295.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.01. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

