Armistice Capital LLC Sells 65,212 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,212 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.77. 752,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.84. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $416.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,779 shares of company stock worth $15,862,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

