Armistice Capital LLC Sells 964,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rekor Systems worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 25.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 195,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,152. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 133.98%. Analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

