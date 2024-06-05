Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 250,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,237. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

