Armistice Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $637.26. 102,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,179. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.49 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

