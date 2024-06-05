Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 50,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,339,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.89.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

