Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $88,425.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,390.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arteris stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 116,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.15. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

