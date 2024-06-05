Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 10.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 456,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

