Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 782,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,843. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

