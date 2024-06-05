Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.32 billion and $355.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $36.41 or 0.00050849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,578,996 coins and its circulating supply is 393,232,626 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

