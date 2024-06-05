Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Invests $4.96 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. DexCom comprises approximately 1.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5,167.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,417,000 after acquiring an additional 453,917 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 842,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,522,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in DexCom by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 110,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

