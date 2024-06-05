Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

