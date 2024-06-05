Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.