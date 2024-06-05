Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.24.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ayro will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

